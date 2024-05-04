Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kabra Extrusion Technik consolidated net profit rises 53.11% in the March 2024 quarter

Kabra Extrusion Technik consolidated net profit rises 53.11% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 04 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales decline 5.61% to Rs 167.98 crore

Net profit of Kabra Extrusion Technik rose 53.11% to Rs 18.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 12.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 5.61% to Rs 167.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 177.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 9.81% to Rs 33.82 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 37.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 9.29% to Rs 607.77 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 670.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales167.98177.96 -6 607.77670.01 -9 OPM %16.6313.14 -9.9811.01 - PBDT28.8020.83 38 59.9867.88 -12 PBT24.7217.26 43 44.3554.26 -18 NP18.9712.39 53 33.8237.50 -10

First Published: May 04 2024 | 7:30 AM IST

