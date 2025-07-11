Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Enviro Infra edges higher after bagging maiden order in ZLD space from MIDC

Enviro Infra edges higher after bagging maiden order in ZLD space from MIDC

Image
Last Updated : Jul 11 2025 | 9:51 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Enviro Infra Engineers advanced 2.02% to Rs 249.30 after the company announced that it has secured a project from the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) aimed at pollution control of the Panchganga River worth Rs 400 crore.

The project entails the upgradation of common effluent treatment plants (CETPs) with advanced Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) technology in the co-operative industrial estates of Ichalkaranji, Hatkanangale, and Yadrav in Kolhapur district.

The scope of work includes design, supply, installation, construction, testing, start-up, commissioning, performance guarantee testing, and operation & maintenance of the CETPs.

This project, with a completion timeline of 24 months, is one of the largest environmental infrastructure assignments under MIDCs river pollution abatement program.

Sanjay Jain, chairman, Enviro Infra Engineers, said: Securing this project marks a pivotal moment for us, as we enter the Zero Liquid Discharge space with a technically advanced, environmentally significant assignment.

It not only underlines our engineering capabilities but also represents our strategic expansion into Maharashtra, a state that holds immense potential for sustainable infrastructure development. We are proud to contribute to the environmental restoration of the Panchganga River and look forward to delivering the project to the highest standards."

Enviro Infra Engineers is in the business of designing, construction, operation, and maintenance of water and wastewater treatment plants (WWTPs) and water supply scheme projects (WSSPs) for government authorities and bodies.

The company's consolidated net profit rose 27.22% to Rs 73.24 crore as revenues increased by 27.22% to Rs 73.24 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with Q4 FY24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Xchanging Solutions Ltd Slides 4.29%, BSE Information Technology index Shed 1.64%

Hindustan Unilever Ltd Surges 2.46%

Fine Organic Industries acquires 159.92 acres land in South Carolina, USA

Lloyds Realty Developers to develop warehouse and logistics park in Taloja, Navi Mumbai

INR under pressure amid firm dollar overseas

First Published: Jul 11 2025 | 9:24 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story