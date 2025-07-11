Enviro Infra edges higher after bagging maiden order in ZLD space from MIDC

Enviro Infra Engineers advanced 2.02% to Rs 249.30 after the company announced that it has secured a project from the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) aimed at pollution control of the Panchganga River worth Rs 400 crore.

The project entails the upgradation of common effluent treatment plants (CETPs) with advanced Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) technology in the co-operative industrial estates of Ichalkaranji, Hatkanangale, and Yadrav in Kolhapur district.

The scope of work includes design, supply, installation, construction, testing, start-up, commissioning, performance guarantee testing, and operation & maintenance of the CETPs.

This project, with a completion timeline of 24 months, is one of the largest environmental infrastructure assignments under MIDCs river pollution abatement program.

Sanjay Jain, chairman, Enviro Infra Engineers, said: Securing this project marks a pivotal moment for us, as we enter the Zero Liquid Discharge space with a technically advanced, environmentally significant assignment. It not only underlines our engineering capabilities but also represents our strategic expansion into Maharashtra, a state that holds immense potential for sustainable infrastructure development. We are proud to contribute to the environmental restoration of the Panchganga River and look forward to delivering the project to the highest standards." Enviro Infra Engineers is in the business of designing, construction, operation, and maintenance of water and wastewater treatment plants (WWTPs) and water supply scheme projects (WSSPs) for government authorities and bodies.