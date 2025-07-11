INR under pressure amid firm dollar overseas

The Indian rupee pared previous day gains and opened slightly lower on Friday tracking firm dollar overseas. Dollar regained momentum after US President Donald Trump announced new tariffs. Besides, lingering threat to inflation from tariffs might convince the US Federal Reserve (Fed) to hold off on cutting interest rates until next year and in turn, could continue to support the greenback. INR opened at Rs 85.76 per dollar and fell to a low of 85.86 so far during the day. Yesterday, rupee pared initial gains and settled for the day higher by 4 paise at 85.69 against the US dollar. Indian shares ended Thursday's session lower as U.S. President Donald Trump intensified his tariff war strategy. The benchmark S&P/BSE Sensex ended the session down 345.80 points, or 0.41 percent, at 83,190.28 while the broader NSE Nifty index dropped 120.85 points, or 0.47 percent, to 25,355.25.

