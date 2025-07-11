Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Fine Organic Industries acquires 159.92 acres land in South Carolina, USA

Fine Organic Industries acquires 159.92 acres land in South Carolina, USA

Last Updated : Jul 11 2025 | 9:50 AM IST
Fine Organic Industries announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Fine Organics Americas LLC, has acquired a plot of land admeasuring approximately 159.92 acres located in Jonesville, Union County, South Carolina, United States.

"This step marks a significant milestone in our global expansion strategy. The proposed site will house a full-fledged manufacturing facility, enabling us to enhance our presence in the North, Central and South America markets. This strategic move will help us better serve our existing customers, capture new growth opportunities and reinforce our long-term commitment to the region. The Company has initiated the planning and development for the proposed facility", said the company.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 11 2025 | 9:32 AM IST

