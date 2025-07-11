Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hindustan Unilever Ltd Surges 2.46%

Last Updated : Jul 11 2025 | 9:51 AM IST
Hindustan Unilever Ltd has added 3.88% over last one month compared to 0.17% gain in BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index and 0.37% rise in the SENSEX

Hindustan Unilever Ltd gained 2.46% today to trade at Rs 2468.4. The BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index is up 0.32% to quote at 20545.57. The index is up 0.17 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Dalmia Bharat Sugar & Industries Ltd increased 2.24% and Gillette India Ltd added 1.58% on the day. The BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index went down 4.77 % over last one year compared to the 3.66% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Hindustan Unilever Ltd has added 3.88% over last one month compared to 0.17% gain in BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index and 0.37% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 24750 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 1.11 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 3034.5 on 23 Sep 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 2136 on 04 Mar 2025.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 11 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

