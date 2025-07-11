Hindustan Unilever Ltd Surges 2.46%

Hindustan Unilever Ltd has added 3.88% over last one month compared to 0.17% gain in BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index and 0.37% rise in the SENSEX

Hindustan Unilever Ltd gained 2.46% today to trade at Rs 2468.4. The BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index is up 0.32% to quote at 20545.57. The index is up 0.17 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Dalmia Bharat Sugar & Industries Ltd increased 2.24% and Gillette India Ltd added 1.58% on the day. The BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index went down 4.77 % over last one year compared to the 3.66% surge in benchmark SENSEX.