Lloyds Realty Developers to develop warehouse and logistics park in Taloja, Navi Mumbai

Lloyds Enterprises announced that its subsidiary, Lloyds Realty Developers (LRDL), has signed a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Calculus Logistech (CLPL) and its existing shareholders.
This MOU marks LRDL's strategic entry into the fast-growing warehousing and logistics infrastructure sector, leveraging a prime ~99-acre land parcel in Taloja, Navi Mumbai region, with an additional potential of ~32 acres of aggregation.
As per the MOU: LRDL will acquire a 51% equity stake in CLPL for Rs 60 crores. LRDL will extend up to Rs 242 crores as structured secured debt to CLPL for contiguous land aggregation and regulatory approvals. The land parcel is envisioned to be developed into a world-class logistics and warehousing hub, with possibilities for industrial or data centre use, enabling strong value creation through eventual sale or lease to end-users. Taloja is a well-developed industrial hub located just 40 km from central Mumbai, and is already home to several major industries
The entire land aggregation is expected to be completed within 9 months following the definitive agreements, and the subsequent sale or lease of developed plots is targeted within around 24 months post-aggregation.
This project has the potential to become a substantial revenue generator for LRDL, with an estimated total revenue potential exceeding Rs 1,250 crore over approximately three to four years depending on final land use and market absorption.
