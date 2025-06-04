Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Enviro Infra Engineers completes acquisition of EIE Renewables

Enviro Infra Engineers completes acquisition of EIE Renewables

Image
Last Updated : Jun 04 2025 | 6:51 PM IST
Enviro Infra Engineers has completed the acquisition of EIE Renewables on 04 June 2025.

The said acquisition will enable the Company to tap the opportunities prevailing in the renewable energy sector and aligns with the long-term vision of the Company to expand into sustainable and future-oriented business segments.

First Published: Jun 04 2025 | 6:39 PM IST

