Clean Science and Technology invests Rs 33 cr in Clean Fino-Chem

Clean Science and Technology has subscribed to the additional 5,51,840 equity hares of Rs.10 each at a premium of Rs. 588/- in lieu of subscription money of Rs. 33,00,00,320/- by way of subscription to the Rights Issue of Clean Fino-Chem, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company. The said equity shares shall rank pari passu with the existing equity shares.

