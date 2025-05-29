Odyssey Corporation reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.30 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 58.19% to Rs 13.13 crore

Net Loss of Odyssey Corporation reported to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 58.19% to Rs 13.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 8.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 11.66% to Rs 1.44 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 13.09% to Rs 28.34 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 32.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

13.138.3028.3432.61-21.86-23.13-13.5100.07-1.205.363.81-0.08-1.274.833.60-0.30-0.591.441.63

