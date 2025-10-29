PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery standalone net profit rises 101.77% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 102.40% to Rs 46.45 crore

Net profit of PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery rose 101.77% to Rs 10.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 5.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 102.40% to Rs 46.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 22.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.46.4522.9528.0130.2414.117.0213.746.9110.275.09

