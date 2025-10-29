Home / Markets / Capital Market News / PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery standalone net profit rises 101.77% in the September 2025 quarter

PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery standalone net profit rises 101.77% in the September 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 29 2025 | 11:31 AM IST
Sales rise 102.40% to Rs 46.45 crore

Net profit of PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery rose 101.77% to Rs 10.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 5.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 102.40% to Rs 46.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 22.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales46.4522.95 102 OPM %28.0130.24 -PBDT14.117.02 101 PBT13.746.91 99 NP10.275.09 102

First Published: Oct 29 2025 | 11:23 AM IST

