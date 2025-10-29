Bharat Rasayan to split shares and issue 1:1 bonus; EGM set for November 19

Bharat Rasayan will hold an Extraordinary General Meeting on 19 November 2025, to seek shareholder approval for a sub-division of shares and a bonus issue.

The company's board has proposed splitting the face value of each equity share from Rs 10 to Rs 5. It has also recommended a 1:1 bonus issue. Under the proposal, shareholders will receive one new fully paid bonus share of Rs 5 for each existing share held on the record date. The record date is 12 November 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News