Bharat Rasayan to split shares and issue 1:1 bonus; EGM set for November 19

Last Updated : Oct 29 2025 | 11:50 AM IST
Bharat Rasayan will hold an Extraordinary General Meeting on 19 November 2025, to seek shareholder approval for a sub-division of shares and a bonus issue.

The company's board has proposed splitting the face value of each equity share from Rs 10 to Rs 5. It has also recommended a 1:1 bonus issue. Under the proposal, shareholders will receive one new fully paid bonus share of Rs 5 for each existing share held on the record date. The record date is 12 November 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 29 2025 | 11:26 AM IST

