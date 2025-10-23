EPack Prefab Technologies consolidated net profit rises 104.23% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 61.89% to Rs 433.94 crore

Net profit of EPack Prefab Technologies rose 104.23% to Rs 29.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 14.43 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 61.89% to Rs 433.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 268.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.433.94268.0511.5210.1944.7223.9439.0519.1329.4714.43

Powered by Capital Market - Live News