Julien Agro Infratech standalone net profit declines 20.59% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 15.86% to Rs 25.84 crore

Net profit of Julien Agro Infratech declined 20.59% to Rs 1.62 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 15.86% to Rs 25.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 30.71 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.25.8430.716.276.641.622.041.622.041.622.04

Powered by Capital Market - Live News