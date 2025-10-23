EPack Prefab Technologies standalone net profit rises 115.36% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 61.89% to Rs 433.94 crore

Net profit of EPack Prefab Technologies rose 115.36% to Rs 29.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 13.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 61.89% to Rs 433.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 268.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.433.94268.0511.5110.6444.6923.1639.0218.3629.4413.67

