Jain Resource Recycling consolidated net profit rises 87.58% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 51.83% to Rs 2113.71 crore

Net profit of Jain Resource Recycling rose 87.58% to Rs 98.59 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 52.56 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 51.83% to Rs 2113.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1392.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.2113.711392.117.566.30138.4378.30135.1475.2798.5952.56

