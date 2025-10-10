Equity MF inflows down 9% on month, Gold ETFs see heavy inflows

Mutual funds witnessed an outflow of Rs 43,146 crore in September, compared to an inflow of Rs 52,443 crore in August, according to the latest data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI). Since April 2025, this is the first time that total flow has turned negative. However, Equity funds saw continued investments, with inflows of Rs 30,422 crore in September. However, this was down around 9% on monthly basis though it marked 55th month of inflows. Debt funds recorded heavy outflows of Rs 1.02 lakh crore in outflows-highest since April 2024. The total net Assets Under Management (AUM) of mutual funds rose to Rs 75.61 lakh crore in September, up from Rs 75.2 lakh crore, reflecting a 0.53% rise month-on-month, while equity AUM hit Rs 33.7 lakh crore, up from Rs 33.1 lakh crore, marking a 1.81% rise. Net inflows into gold ETFs jumped soared around 282% to Rs 8,363.13 crore in September from 2,189.51 crore in August.

