Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Equity MF inflows down 9% on month, Gold ETFs see heavy inflows

Equity MF inflows down 9% on month, Gold ETFs see heavy inflows

Image
Last Updated : Oct 10 2025 | 3:50 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Mutual funds witnessed an outflow of Rs 43,146 crore in September, compared to an inflow of Rs 52,443 crore in August, according to the latest data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI). Since April 2025, this is the first time that total flow has turned negative. However, Equity funds saw continued investments, with inflows of Rs 30,422 crore in September. However, this was down around 9% on monthly basis though it marked 55th month of inflows. Debt funds recorded heavy outflows of Rs 1.02 lakh crore in outflows-highest since April 2024. The total net Assets Under Management (AUM) of mutual funds rose to Rs 75.61 lakh crore in September, up from Rs 75.2 lakh crore, reflecting a 0.53% rise month-on-month, while equity AUM hit Rs 33.7 lakh crore, up from Rs 33.1 lakh crore, marking a 1.81% rise. Net inflows into gold ETFs jumped soared around 282% to Rs 8,363.13 crore in September from 2,189.51 crore in August.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Jindal Stainless unveils lightweight and corrosion-resistant Salt Tipper Trailer

TCS launches AI Experience Zone and Design Studio in London

RBI Q1 FY26 House Price Index: Gautam Buddha Nagar Falls 8.47%, Ghaziabad Rises 14.54%, New Base Year 2022-23

Capacite Infraprojects wins order of Rs 542 cr from IIT Bombay

Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works wins work order of Rs 127.12 cr

First Published: Oct 10 2025 | 3:33 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story