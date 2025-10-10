Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RBI Q1 FY26 House Price Index: Gautam Buddha Nagar Falls 8.47%, Ghaziabad Rises 14.54%, New Base Year 2022-23

RBI Q1 FY26 House Price Index: Gautam Buddha Nagar Falls 8.47%, Ghaziabad Rises 14.54%, New Base Year 2022-23

Last Updated : Oct 10 2025 | 3:31 PM IST
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) compiles the House Price Index (HPI) on quarterly terms every year based on transaction-level data received from the registration authorities. The central bank released its HPI for Q1:2025-26 with a new base year of 2022-23. The earlier base year was 2010-11. In Q1 FY25, Gautam Buddha Nagar experienced the highest decline in HPI of 8.47% YoY to 98.88 while Ghaziabad soared 14.54% YoY to 121.38. On a quarterly basis, Kanpur fell 1.89% to 99.34 in Q1 FY26 as compared to 101.25 in Q4 FY25 whereas Nagpur climbed 9.55% to 99.32 in the same quarter.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 10 2025 | 3:24 PM IST

