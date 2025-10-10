TCS launches AI Experience Zone and Design Studio in London

Commits to create 5,000 new jobs in the UK over next 3 years

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) announced the launch of an Artificial Intelligence (AI) Experience Zone and Design Studio in London, reaffirming its continued strategic investment across the United Kingdom (UK), and upholding its long-standing partnership with the UK economy. Further, with its continued investment in creating employment and supporting talent development, TCS will create 5,000 new jobs across the UK over the next three years.

TCS has been a leading technology partner to UK enterprises for over 50 years leading digital transformation and supporting talent development. It has also created employment in the country, supporting around 42,000 jobs directly and indirectly. The AI Experience Zone and London Design Studio are a reimagination of its flagship PacePort facility, will play a strategic role in fostering innovation and client collaboration across the UK and reflects its commitment towards the region. The London studio is the second design hub established by TCS, following the opening of the New York Design Studio in September. It will leverage the wide innovation ecosystem that TCS has built in partnership with its partners, academia as well as startup enterprises across the UK.