Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ventura Textiles reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.14 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Ventura Textiles reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.14 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jul 10 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 85.71% to Rs 0.05 crore

Net Loss of Ventura Textiles reported to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 85.71% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.050.35 -86 OPM %-160.00-88.57 -PBDT-0.14-0.15 7 PBT-0.14-0.32 56 NP-0.14-0.32 56

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

LIVE: Austrian Chancellor hosts PM Modi for dinner; 1st visit by Indian PM in over 40 years

Stock Market LIVE: Global cues, GIFT Nifty suggest muted start for Indian markets

US will continue to view India as its strategic partner: Pentagon

Five Rohingya immigrants held in Tripura for illegal border crossing

Make no mistake, Russia is failing in this war, says Prez Joe Biden

First Published: Jul 10 2024 | 7:28 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story