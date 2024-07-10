IRM Energy CEO Karan Kaushal resigns

IRM Energy informed that Karan Kaushal has tendered his resignation from the position of chief executive officer (CEO) of the company with effect from close of business hours on 31 July 2024.

Kaushal stated that he wants to pursue more challenging and creative opportunities.

IRM energy (a group company of Cadila Pharmaceuticals) is a city gas distribution (CGD) company in India developing natural gas distribution projects across various districts in the country for industrial, commercial, domestic, and automobile customers.

The scrip ended 0.48% higher at Rs 460.85 on Tuesday, 9 July 2024.

