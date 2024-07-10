Rajnish Wellness standalone net profit declines 69.09% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 91.54% to Rs 16.30 croreNet profit of Rajnish Wellness declined 69.09% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 91.54% to Rs 16.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 8.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales16.308.51 92 OPM %0.060.35 -PBDT0.230.73 -68 PBT0.230.73 -68 NP0.170.55 -69
