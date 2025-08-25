Divis Laboratories Ltd up for third straight session

Divis Laboratories Ltd is quoting at Rs 6247.5, up 1.56% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 26.82% in last one year as compared to a 0.08% drop in NIFTY and a 0.95% drop in the Nifty Pharma index.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Divis Laboratories Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 1.85% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22265, up 0.34% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.83 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 4.49 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 6240, up 1.54% on the day. Divis Laboratories Ltd is up 26.82% in last one year as compared to a 0.08% drop in NIFTY and a 0.95% drop in the Nifty Pharma index.