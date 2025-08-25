Zydus Lifesciences Ltd soars 2.04%

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd is quoting at Rs 1009, up 2.04% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 8.97% in last one year as compared to a 0.08% drop in NIFTY and a 0.95% drop in the Nifty Pharma index.

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 1009, up 2.04% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.49% on the day, quoting at 24991.1. The Sensex is at 81715.66, up 0.5%. Zydus Lifesciences Ltd has risen around 2.95% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Zydus Lifesciences Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 1.85% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22265, up 0.34% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 8.33 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 8.31 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1018.05, up 2.71% on the day. Zydus Lifesciences Ltd is down 8.97% in last one year as compared to a 0.08% drop in NIFTY and a 0.95% drop in the Nifty Pharma index.