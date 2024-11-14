Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / ERP Soft Systems consolidated net profit declines 40.00% in the September 2024 quarter

ERP Soft Systems consolidated net profit declines 40.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 14 2024 | 2:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 45.45% to Rs 1.68 crore

Net profit of ERP Soft Systems declined 40.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 45.45% to Rs 1.68 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales1.683.08 -45 OPM %2.982.27 -PBDT0.050.07 -29 PBT0.040.06 -33 NP0.030.05 -40

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex 100 pts lower at 77,600; Nifty at 25,550; Broader markets gain

LIVE: Violence erupts after cops arrest Rajasthan MLA candidate who slapped official during polling

ACME Solar tanks 20% in 2 days; Morgan Stanley IFSC fund sells 3 mn shares

Australia vs Pakistan LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 1st T20: Toss delayed; 4:29 PM IST- cut-off for 5 ovr game

In sign of unity, Russian official visits China's premier military showcase

First Published: Nov 14 2024 | 2:12 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story