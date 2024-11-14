ERP Soft Systems consolidated net profit declines 40.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 45.45% to Rs 1.68 crore

Net profit of ERP Soft Systems declined 40.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 45.45% to Rs 1.68 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.1.683.082.982.270.050.070.040.060.030.05

