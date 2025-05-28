Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tierra Agrotech reports consolidated net loss of Rs 5.02 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Tierra Agrotech reports consolidated net loss of Rs 5.02 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 28 2025 | 9:27 AM IST
Sales decline 35.11% to Rs 4.86 crore

Net Loss of Tierra Agrotech reported to Rs 5.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 3.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 35.11% to Rs 4.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 7.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 11.58 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 9.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 2.25% to Rs 65.63 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 67.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales4.867.49 -35 65.6367.14 -2 OPM %-133.13-102.67 --23.30-19.87 - PBDT-6.31-5.01 -26 -14.39-11.52 -25 PBT-6.64-5.58 -19 -15.81-12.66 -25 NP-5.02-3.74 -34 -11.58-9.21 -26

