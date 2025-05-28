Anzen India Energy Yield Plus Trust reports consolidated net loss of Rs 7.59 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 22.75% to Rs 74.04 crore

Net Loss of Anzen India Energy Yield Plus Trust reported to Rs 7.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 8.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 22.75% to Rs 74.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 60.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 16.23 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 29.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 5.86% to Rs 256.85 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 242.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

74.0460.32256.85242.6487.6089.2290.2291.2437.8038.00158.48159.03-7.80-8.57-15.55-28.22-7.59-8.89-16.23-29.73

