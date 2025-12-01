Volumes jump at Tata Chemicals Ltd counter

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Tata Chemicals Ltd saw volume of 10.33 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 36.92 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 27973 shares

JM Financial Ltd, ZF Commercial Vehicle Control System India Ltd, KFin Technologies Ltd, Indian Energy Exchange Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 01 December 2025.

Tata Chemicals Ltd saw volume of 10.33 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 36.92 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 27973 shares. The stock dropped 0.44% to Rs.797.00. Volumes stood at 21925 shares in the last session.

JM Financial Ltd clocked volume of 17.74 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 11.42 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.55 lakh shares. The stock gained 7.12% to Rs.155.70. Volumes stood at 1.17 lakh shares in the last session.

ZF Commercial Vehicle Control System India Ltd witnessed volume of 94080 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 10.71 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 8786 shares. The stock increased 1.39% to Rs.13,385.30. Volumes stood at 601 shares in the last session. KFin Technologies Ltd clocked volume of 1.08 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 5.17 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 20885 shares. The stock gained 4.57% to Rs.1,105.00. Volumes stood at 11851 shares in the last session. Indian Energy Exchange Ltd registered volume of 11.93 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 3.19 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.74 lakh shares. The stock rose 5.31% to Rs.146.75. Volumes stood at 5.24 lakh shares in the last session.