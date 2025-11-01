MapmyIndia to integrate DMRC's metro data into Mappls App

C.E. Info Systems said that the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) today signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Mappls MapmyIndia to integrate DMRC's API within the Mappls App.
As per the MoU, DMRCs Metro data will now be integrated with the Mappls platform to enhance commuter convenience across Delhi-NCR.
Over 35 million Mappls app users will soon be able to access detailed metro information including nearby stations, routes, fares, line changes, train frequencies, and travel times directly within the Mappls App.
Rakesh Verma, co-founder, managing director, and group chairman, MapmyIndia, said: Soon the DMRC data will get integrated into the multi-modal transport feature of the Mappls app, making travel across the Delhi NCR faster, smarter and seamless."
C.E. Info Systems (MapmyIndia) is Indias leading digital map data, geospatial software and location-based IoT products, platforms, solutions and APIs company, offering proprietary digital maps as a service (MaaS), software as a service (SaaS) and platform as a service (PaaS). The company provides its digital maps, software products, platforms, application programming interfaces (APIs), IoT and solutions to new-age tech companies, businesses across industry verticals, automotive OEMs, government organisations, developers and consumers, under the Mappls MapmyIndia brand.
On a consolidated basis, net profit of C.E. Info Systems rose 28.73% to Rs 46.11 crore while net sales rose 19.82% to Rs 121.61 crore in Q1 June 2025 over Q1 June 2024.
The scrip shed 0.66% to end at Rs 1820.65 on the BSE on Friday.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app