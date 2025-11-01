Home / Markets / Capital Market News / MapmyIndia to integrate DMRC's metro data into Mappls App

MapmyIndia to integrate DMRC's metro data into Mappls App

Image
Last Updated : Nov 01 2025 | 11:50 AM IST
C.E. Info Systems said that the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) today signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Mappls MapmyIndia to integrate DMRC's API within the Mappls App.

As per the MoU, DMRCs Metro data will now be integrated with the Mappls platform to enhance commuter convenience across Delhi-NCR.

Over 35 million Mappls app users will soon be able to access detailed metro information including nearby stations, routes, fares, line changes, train frequencies, and travel times directly within the Mappls App.

Rakesh Verma, co-founder, managing director, and group chairman, MapmyIndia, said: Soon the DMRC data will get integrated into the multi-modal transport feature of the Mappls app, making travel across the Delhi NCR faster, smarter and seamless."

C.E. Info Systems (MapmyIndia) is Indias leading digital map data, geospatial software and location-based IoT products, platforms, solutions and APIs company, offering proprietary digital maps as a service (MaaS), software as a service (SaaS) and platform as a service (PaaS). The company provides its digital maps, software products, platforms, application programming interfaces (APIs), IoT and solutions to new-age tech companies, businesses across industry verticals, automotive OEMs, government organisations, developers and consumers, under the Mappls MapmyIndia brand.

On a consolidated basis, net profit of C.E. Info Systems rose 28.73% to Rs 46.11 crore while net sales rose 19.82% to Rs 121.61 crore in Q1 June 2025 over Q1 June 2024.

The scrip shed 0.66% to end at Rs 1820.65 on the BSE on Friday.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 01 2025 | 11:39 AM IST

