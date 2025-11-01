Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Fiscal deficit rises to Rs 5.73 lakh crore despite steady trend in govt receipts

Fiscal deficit rises to Rs 5.73 lakh crore despite steady trend in govt receipts

Image
Last Updated : Nov 01 2025 | 10:51 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The monthly accounts of the Government of India upto the month of September, 2025 have been published. The Government of India has received Rs 17.30 lakh crore (49.5% of corresponding BE 2025-26 of Total Receipts) upto September, 2025 comprising Rs 12.29 lakh crore of Tax Revenue (Net to Centre), Rs 4.66 lakh crore of Non-Tax Revenue and Rs 34,770 crore of Non-Debt Capital Receipts. Data showed that Rs 6.31 lakh crore has been transferred to State Governments as Devolution of Share of Taxes by Government of India during this period which is Rs 86,948 crore higher than the previous year.

Total Expenditure incurred by Government of India is Rs 23.03 lakh crore (45.5% of corresponding BE 2025-26), out of which Rs 17.22 lakh crore is on Revenue Account and Rs 5.80 lakh crore is on Capital Account. Out of the Total Revenue Expenditure, Rs 5.78 lakh crore is on account of Interest Payments and Rs 2.02 lakh crore is on account of Major Subsidies.

India's fiscal deficit for the April-September period stood at Rs 5.73 lakh crore, equivalent to 36.5% of the full-year target, up from 29.4% in the same period last year.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Mahindra & Mahindra records 26% jump in sales in Oct'25

Hero Fincorp reports standalone net loss of Rs 112.82 crore in the September 2025 quarter

JM Financial Credit Solutions reports standalone net profit of Rs 67.37 crore in the September 2025 quarter

R R Kabel reports strong Q2 performance

Bank of Baroda Q2 PAT drops 8% YoY to Rs 4,809 cr

First Published: Nov 01 2025 | 10:25 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story