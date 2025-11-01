PM announces Rs 4,000 investment dedicated to modernize Dredging Corporation of India

A landmark announcement was made by the Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the inauguration of India Maritime Week 2025, unveiling transformative initiatives under the Maritime Amrit Kaai Vision. Among these, a major highlight was the Rs 4,000 crore investment dedicated to the modernization of Dredging Corporation of India (DCIL).

DCIL operates under a consortium of four major ports - Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA), Paradip Port Authority (PPA), Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA), and Deendayal Port Authority (DPA) - functioning under the aegis of the Ministry of Ports, Shipping & Waterways (MoPSW).

This modernization initiative aims to significantly enhance DCIL's dredging capacity, operational efficiency, and global competitiveness through the acquisition of advanced dredgers, technological upgradation, and sustainable practices.

The Rs 4,000 crore investment will focus on: Fleet modernization and capacity enhancement to strengthen India's dredging infrastructure; Construction of new dredgers in Indian shipyards, promoting the 'Make in India' initiative; In this Direction approval of Ministry was already given for procurement three new TSHDs out of which DCI has already placed the order for one 12000 CuM TSHD - DCI DREDGE GODAVARI in March 2022. The vessel was launched very recently on 18th October 2025. The vessel was expected to be delivered in July 2026. It is planned to planned to place the order for another 12000 CuM TSHD in next few months and order for another dredger would follow subsequently.

Further, DCI also plans to procure one Cutter Suction Dredger, a water injection dredger another TSHD of lower capacity to do shallow draft dredging and also six beavers dredgers of different capacities for dredging in inland waterways/ canals etc. Adoption of digital, automation, and green dredging technologies for sustainable operations; and Skill development and upskilling of technical manpower to align with global standards. The total investment for procurement of these 11 dredgers and other initiatives is Rs.4000 crore and would enable DCI would place its foot firmly not only in the maintenance dredging market which it is already leading in India but also in Capital dredging, as well as the Inland Waterways, which the Government is putting a lot of impetus.