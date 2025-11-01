Medplus Health Q2 PAT rises 43% YoY to Rs 55 cr

Medplus Health Services reported a 43.3% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 55.50 crore on 6.5% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 1,679.33 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) climbed 44.3% to Rs 68.94 crore in Q2 FY26.

EBITDA stood at Rs 166.3 crore in Q2 FY26, registering the growth of 22.28% compared with Rs 136 crore posted in corresponding quarter last year. EBITDA margin improved to 9.9% in Q2 FY26 as against 8.6% in Q2 FY25.

On the segmental front, revenue from the retail segment rose 6.34% YoY to Rs 1,645.64 crore, while revenue from diagnostic services grew 17.45% YoY to Rs 33.25 crore in Q2 FY26.