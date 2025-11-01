Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Medplus Health Q2 PAT rises 43% YoY to Rs 55 cr

Medplus Health Q2 PAT rises 43% YoY to Rs 55 cr

Image
Last Updated : Nov 01 2025 | 11:16 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Medplus Health Services reported a 43.3% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 55.50 crore on 6.5% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 1,679.33 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) climbed 44.3% to Rs 68.94 crore in Q2 FY26.

EBITDA stood at Rs 166.3 crore in Q2 FY26, registering the growth of 22.28% compared with Rs 136 crore posted in corresponding quarter last year. EBITDA margin improved to 9.9% in Q2 FY26 as against 8.6% in Q2 FY25.

On the segmental front, revenue from the retail segment rose 6.34% YoY to Rs 1,645.64 crore, while revenue from diagnostic services grew 17.45% YoY to Rs 33.25 crore in Q2 FY26.

For the first half of FY26, the companys consolidated net profit surged 84.3% to Rs 97.86 crore on 5.1% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 3,221.96 crore in H1 FY26 over H1 FY25.

MedPlus Health Services (MedPlus) is an organized pharmacy retail company with both an online and offline presence. The company operates in retail and wholesale sales, import, distribution, manufacturing and contract manufacturing of private-label pharmaceuticals, wellness and FMCG products and full-fledged diagnostic centers.

The counter advanced 0.91% to end at Rs 762.90 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Fiscal deficit rises to Rs 5.73 lakh crore despite steady trend in govt receipts

Mahindra & Mahindra records 26% jump in sales in Oct'25

Hero Fincorp reports standalone net loss of Rs 112.82 crore in the September 2025 quarter

JM Financial Credit Solutions reports standalone net profit of Rs 67.37 crore in the September 2025 quarter

R R Kabel reports strong Q2 performance

First Published: Nov 01 2025 | 11:01 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story