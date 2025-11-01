Medplus Health Q2 PAT rises 43% YoY to Rs 55 cr

Medplus Health Services reported a 43.3% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 55.50 crore on 6.5% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 1,679.33 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.Profit before tax (PBT) climbed 44.3% to Rs 68.94 crore in Q2 FY26.
EBITDA stood at Rs 166.3 crore in Q2 FY26, registering the growth of 22.28% compared with Rs 136 crore posted in corresponding quarter last year. EBITDA margin improved to 9.9% in Q2 FY26 as against 8.6% in Q2 FY25.
On the segmental front, revenue from the retail segment rose 6.34% YoY to Rs 1,645.64 crore, while revenue from diagnostic services grew 17.45% YoY to Rs 33.25 crore in Q2 FY26.
For the first half of FY26, the companys consolidated net profit surged 84.3% to Rs 97.86 crore on 5.1% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 3,221.96 crore in H1 FY26 over H1 FY25.
MedPlus Health Services (MedPlus) is an organized pharmacy retail company with both an online and offline presence. The company operates in retail and wholesale sales, import, distribution, manufacturing and contract manufacturing of private-label pharmaceuticals, wellness and FMCG products and full-fledged diagnostic centers.
The counter advanced 0.91% to end at Rs 762.90 on the BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app