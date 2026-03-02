Escorts Kubota's February 2026 sales rise 20% YoY to 10,339 units

The tractor manufacturer announced that its agri-machinery business division sales grew by 20.4% to 10,339 units in February 2026 as against 8,590 units sold in February 2025.

While domestic sales also rose 22.1% to 9,725 units in February 2026 compared with 7,968 units sold in February 2025, aided by positive rural sentiment, higher farm activity, supportive government policies, GST reduction, and a favorable Rabi outlook.

The companys exports fell 1.3% to 614 units in February 2026 as against 622 units posted in February 2025.

Further, the companys construction equipment business division sold 588 machines in February 2026, registering a growth of 4.8% from 561 machines sold in February 2025.