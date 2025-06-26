Essel Lucknow Raebareli Toll Roads standalone net profit rises 56.83% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 88.15% to Rs 20.17 crore

Net profit of Essel Lucknow Raebareli Toll Roads rose 56.83% to Rs 2.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 88.15% to Rs 20.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 10.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 45.54% to Rs 4.03 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 7.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 10.78% to Rs 38.17 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 42.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.