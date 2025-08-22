Knowledge Marine & Engg jumps on bagging Rs 7-cr order

Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works (KMEW) surged 4.31% to Rs 1,949.65 after the company announced that it has received a work order worth Rs 7.25 crore from the Dredging Corporation of India.

Shares of Dredging Corporation of India shed 0.94% to Rs 625 on the BSE.

The contract involves dredging approximately 64,358 cubic meters of material over a period of four months in the port dock areas of Paradip Port, excluding the monsoon season.

The company confirmed that neither the promoter nor the promoter group has any interest in the contracting entity, and the contract does not constitute a related party transaction.