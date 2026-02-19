Home / Markets / Capital Market News / EUR/USD extends losing streak to test one-week low

EUR/USD extends losing streak to test one-week low

Image
Last Updated : Feb 19 2026 | 11:51 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
Euro slipped in last session, adding to recent set of losses. Latest data showed that German economic confidence weakened in February after a strong rebound at the start of the year. The ZEW indicator of economic sentiment dropped to 58.3 in February from 59.6 in January, which was the highest since July 2021. This pulled EUR/USD pair towards 1.1800 mark. The pair fell around half a percent yesterday and currently quotes at 1.1805, almost unchanged on the day. This is the lowest level in nearly two-weeks for the EURO. On NSE, EUR/INR futures are currently quoting flat at 107.40.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Delhivery aims to leverage NVIDIA AI for development of digital mapping solutions

Nifty below 25,750; consumer durable shares decline

RBI releases Circular on Unique Transaction Identifier for OTC Derivative Transactions

Zydus launches Anyra for treatment of major retinal disorders

TCS rises on partnering with OpenAI for advancing AI transformation

First Published: Feb 19 2026 | 11:51 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story