Mahindra Holidays launches Club Mahindra Nadiya Parao resort in Jim Corbett

Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India (MHRIL) announced the launch of Club Mahindra Nadiya Parao Resort in Jim Corbett, further strengthening its footprint in Uttarakhand.

The new resort launch aligns with the companys accelerated expansion strategy and its ambition to become Indias leading leisure hospitality player, driven by robust resort additions, portfolio premiumisation, and disciplined capital allocation.

This marks MHRILs second resort in Jim Corbett, one of Indias most preferred destinations for nature-led travel. The addition supports the companys near-term target of 1,000 room additions by FY26 and its longer-term goal of scaling to 10,000 keys under Club Mahindra and 12,000 keys overall by FY30.

Spanning around 10 acres, the 57-room resort combines premium leisure stays with extensive event infrastructure, including large landscaped lawns, a banquet hall, and riverfront access. The property is designed to cater to diverse segments, including holidaying families, destination weddings, and corporate offsites, unlocking multiple revenue streams from a single asset. Manoj Bhat, managing director & chief executive officer, Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India, said, Our ambition is to lead leisure hospitality in India, with families at the heart of everything we do. The launch of Nadiya Parao is another step forward in our expansion journey, in a destination where demand is strong and growing. As we expand, were not just adding resorts; were delivering superior experience, sharpening execution, and building for the future.