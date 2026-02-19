Muthoot Finance Ltd down for fifth straight session

Muthoot Finance Ltd is quoting at Rs 3448.8, down 0.23% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 51.51% in last one year as compared to a 11.76% rally in NIFTY and a 21.16% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.

Muthoot Finance Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 3448.8, down 0.23% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.82% on the day, quoting at 25607. The Sensex is at 82979.58, down 0.9%.Muthoot Finance Ltd has lost around 12.25% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Muthoot Finance Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 3.71% in last one month and is currently quoting at 28463.25, down 0.89% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.03 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 10.89 lakh shares in last one month.