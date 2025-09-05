Trent's subsidiary incorporates new wholly owned subsidiary

Trent announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Nahar Retail Trading Services, has incorporated a new wholly owned subsidiary named Netria Property Holdings on 4th September 2025.

Netria Property Holdings has been established with the primary objective of investing and deploying the companys funds, along with any borrowed capital, in the acquisition, purchase, development, construction, leasing, sale, or other dealings related to real estate properties.

The authorised share capital of Netria Property Holdings is Rs 5 lakh, divided into 50,000 equity shares of Rs 10 each. The paid-up share capital stands at Rs 1 lakh, comprising 10,000 equity shares of Rs 10 each.

As a wholly owned subsidiary of Nahar Retail Trading Serviceswhich itself is a wholly owned subsidiary of Trent, Netria Property Holdings is considered a related party of the company. However, the initial subscription to the share capital of Netria Property Holdings does not fall within the scope of related party transactions as per applicable regulations. Nahar Retail Trading Services holds 100% ownership of Netria Property Holdings. Trent is part of the Tata Group and operates a portfolio of retail concepts. The primary customer propositions of Trent include Westside, one of India's leading chains of fashion retail stores, Zudio, a one stop destination for great fashion at great value and Star, which operates in the competitive food, grocery and daily needs segment.