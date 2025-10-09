EUR/USD slides to five-week low

Euro stayed slippery today, adding to recent losses as France's political turmoil and fiscal woes raise concerns over eurozone stability. Overall economic cues also remained tepid for the single currency. Euro zone manufacturing activity eased back into contraction in September as new orders fell at their fastest rate in six months. The HCOB Eurozone Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI), compiled by S&P Global, fell to 49.8 in September from 50.7 in August - which was the first reading above the 50.0-point line denoting growth since mid-2022. EUR/USD pair currently quotes at 1.1650, down 0.12% on the day and testing around five-week low. On the NSE, the EUR/INR futures are down 0.17% at 103.36.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News