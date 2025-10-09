Barometers trade with moderate gains; metal shares rally

The domestic equity benchmarks traded with modest gains in the afternoon trade, supported by positive global cues. Investors are closely watching quarterly business updates, ongoing IPO activity, and the upcoming earnings season.

The Nifty traded above 25,100 level. Metal, pharma and IT shares advanced, while Auto and consumer durables shares corrected.

At 13:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex advanced 226.80 points or 0.28% to 82,000.32. The Nifty 50 index added 93.30 points or 0.37% to 25,137.40.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.50% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index shed 0.05%.

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,860 shares rose and 2,182 shares fell. A total of 199 shares were unchanged.

Gainers & Losers: JSW Steel (up 2.09%), HCL Technologies (up 2.02%), Tata Steel (up 1.97%), InterGlobe Aviation (up 1.70%) and SBI Life Insurance Company (up 1.51%) were the major Nifty50 gainers. Tata Motors (down 1.36%), Axis Bank (down 1.13%), Maruti Suzuki India (down 0.82%), Titan Company (down 0.61%) and HDFC Bank (down 0.40%) were the major Nifty50 losers. Stocks in Spotlight: Larsen & Toubro (L&T) rose 0.76%. The companys Hydrocarbon Onshore business (L&T Energy Hydrocarbon Onshore) secured an ultra-mega order to set up a Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) plant and allied facilities in the Middle East. G M Breweries surged 16.11% after the company reported a 61% surge in standalone net profit of Rs 34.89 crore in Q2 FY26, compared to Rs 21.67 crore posted in Q2 FY25. Revenue from operations (excluding excise duty) increased 21.15% YoY to Rs 180.52 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2025.

Technocraft Industries (India) rallied 5.78% after the company announced its proposal to invest GBP 10 million over the next three years as part of its expansion strategy in the United Kingdom. Marsons added 0.25%. The company announced that it has secured an order worth Rs 17.48 crore from Tarun Enterprise for the supply of 33/11 KV, 3-phase, 50 Hz, ONAN, 10 MVA, copper-wound, outdoor, conventional-type power transformers with accessories. Saatvik Green Energy hit an upper circuit of 10% after the company reported a strong set of numbers for the June quarter. Net profit rose 459% year-on-year to Rs 118.8 crore in Q1 FY26 from Rs 21.2 crore in Q1 FY25. Revenue from operations jumped 272% YoY to Rs 915.7 crore from Rs 245.9 crore in Q1 FY25.

Global Markets: Most European market advanced while Asian market traded higher as investors doubled down on all things AI-related. South Korean markets are closed for a holiday. Japan's Nikkei index traded strong after data showed offshore funds bought a net 2.5 trillion yen ($16.40 billion) worth of Japanese shares in the week through 04 October 2025. Meanwhile, Beijing announced new restrictions on the export of rare earth minerals and equipment that have been a sticking point in trade talks with the United States. In Hong Kong, shares of Hang Seng Bank skyrocketed nearly 30% after HSBC proposed to take it private, valuing the bank at more than 290 billion Hong Kong dollars ($37 billion). HSBC reportedly owns around 63% of Hang Seng Bank, pegging the deal value at HK$106 billion.

HSBC has asked Hang Seng Banks board to put forward a privatization proposal to shareholders via a scheme of arrangement under Hong Kongs Companies Ordinance. Overnight, the broad index S&P 500 climbed 0.58% to close at 6,753.72, notching its eighth winning day of the last nine. Gains on the index were led by the information technology, utilities and industrials sectors, which notched fresh closing highs. The Nasdaq Composite rose 1.12% to finish at 23,043.38. Thats the first time the technology-heavy index has closed above the 23,000 mark. However, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.20 points to end the day at 46,601.78.