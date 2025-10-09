Panacea Biotec gains after winning Rs 127-cr bOPV supply contract from CMSS

Panacea Biotec rose 1.37% to Rs 432.85 after it has bagged order from Central Medical Services Society (CMSS), Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, for the supply of bivalent oral polio vaccine (bOPV).

The order, valued at Rs 127.20 crore, will be executed in multiple tranches over a period of 90 to 480 days from the date of issuance of the letter of acceptance (LOA).

The contract has been awarded by a domestic entity, and there is no interest of the promoter, promoter group, or group companies in the awarding entity. The transaction does not fall under related party transactions.