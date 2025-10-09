Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tata Motors Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Tata Motors Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Image
Last Updated : Oct 09 2025 | 1:50 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Tata Motors Ltd is quoting at Rs 673, down 1.25% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 27.52% in last one year as compared to a 0.57% rally in NIFTY and a 0.17% fall in the Nifty Auto index.

Tata Motors Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 673, down 1.25% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.38% on the day, quoting at 25142.1. The Sensex is at 81993.82, up 0.27%.Tata Motors Ltd has eased around 5.09% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Tata Motors Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 1.3% in last one month and is currently quoting at 26522.4, down 0.14% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 105.41 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 138.7 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark October futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 673, down 1.41% on the day. Tata Motors Ltd tumbled 27.52% in last one year as compared to a 0.57% rally in NIFTY and a 0.17% fall in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 28.34 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Panacea Biotec gains after winning Rs 127-cr bOPV supply contract from CMSS

Larsen & Toubro consortium wins ultra-mega order under hydrocarbon onshore biz

Steel Exchange India receives upgrade in ratings for NCDs and bank facilities

Vedanta Ltd soars 1.24%, rises for third straight session

Tata Steel Ltd rises for third consecutive session

First Published: Oct 09 2025 | 1:35 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story