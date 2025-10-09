Tata Motors Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Tata Motors Ltd is quoting at Rs 673, down 1.25% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 27.52% in last one year as compared to a 0.57% rally in NIFTY and a 0.17% fall in the Nifty Auto index.

Tata Motors Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 673, down 1.25% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.38% on the day, quoting at 25142.1. The Sensex is at 81993.82, up 0.27%.Tata Motors Ltd has eased around 5.09% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Tata Motors Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 1.3% in last one month and is currently quoting at 26522.4, down 0.14% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 105.41 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 138.7 lakh shares in last one month.