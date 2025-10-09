Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tata Steel rises after India crude steel production jumps to 5.67 million tons in Q2

Tata Steel rises after India crude steel production jumps to 5.67 million tons in Q2

Last Updated : Oct 09 2025 | 2:31 PM IST
Tata Steel rose 1.98% to Rs 175.25 after the company's India crude steel production surged 7% to 5.67 million tons in Q2 FY26 compared with 5.28 million tons in Q2 FY25.

The growth was driven by the normalisation of operations following the completion of the relining of the G Blast Furnace at Jamshedpur. On a half-year basis, production increased 3% YoY to 10.9 million tons.

Deliveries grew 8.81% YoY to 5.56 million tons in Q2 FY26 from 5.11 million tons a year ago, supported by higher production and stable demand across segments despite seasonal headwinds. For the first half, deliveries were up 3% YoY, in line with production growth.

Segment-wise, Tata Steels Automotive & Special Products division delivered around 0.8 million tons during the quarter, supported by new facilities and fresh OEM approvals at Kalinganagar. The Branded Products & Retail segment posted a record 1.9 million tons, driven by strong demand for popular brands such as Tata Tiscon, Tata Astrum, and Tata Steelium. Notably, Tata Tiscon volumes rose 25% quarter-on-quarter and 13% year-on-year.

The Industrial Products & Projects vertical also delivered 1.9 million tons, backed by healthy growth in the Engineering segment, up 22% QoQ, and an impressive 80% YoY jump in SmartF@B solutions. Meanwhile, Tata Steels e-commerce platforms Tata Steel Aashiyana and DigECAreported a gross merchandise value (GMV) of Rs 1,980 crore, more than tripling YoY, reflecting strong digital adoption and wider customer reach.

Overseas, Tata Steel Netherlands reported liquid steel production of 1.67 million tons and deliveries of 1.54 million tons in Q2 FY26, marginally higher on both QoQ and YoY bases. Tata Steel UK continued to serve customers through downstream processing of purchased substrates, with deliveries of 0.56 million tons during the quarter. Construction of the Electric Arc Furnace (EAF) project at Port Talbot also commenced in the period.

Tata Steel has a presence across the entire value chain of steel manufacturing, from mining and processing iron ore and coal to producing and distributing finished products. The company offers a broad range of steel products, including a portfolio of high value-added downstream products such as hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and coated steel; rebars; wire rods; tubes; and wires.

The company reported a 97.1% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 2,164.15 crore in Q1 FY26 from Rs 1,097.94 crore recorded in Q1 FY25. Consolidated revenues for the AprilJune 2025 quarter were Rs 53,178 crore, down 2.9% YoY.

First Published: Oct 09 2025 | 1:49 PM IST

