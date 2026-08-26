EURO is quoting just under three-month highs against the US dollar today. Nothing much is on the radar for the European economy today and overall market mood is choppy. EUR/USD pair is currently quoting at 1.1678, down 0.05% on the day. European stocks are witnessing steady gains as a sharp slump in crude prices is boosting risk appetite. Sentiment is supportive for the single currency as latest data showed that Euro area business activity continued to improve in August, with the composite Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) advancing to 52.1 from June's 52, and hitting a nine-month high. On NSE, EUR/INR futures closed at 111.62, down 0.38% on the day yesterday as INR firmed up against major currencies after latest losses.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News