Laurus Labs Ltd soars 2.65%, Gains for third straight session

Laurus Labs Ltd is quoting at Rs 1029.75, up 2.65% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 81.57% in last one year as compared to a 8.61% gain in NIFTY and a 3.08% gain in the Nifty Pharma index.

Laurus Labs Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 1029.75, up 2.65% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.03% on the day, quoting at 26207.8. The Sensex is at 85741.54, up 0.02%. Laurus Labs Ltd has added around 7.08% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Laurus Labs Ltd is a constituent, has added around 2.21% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22863, up 0.28% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 15.83 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 17.42 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1034.6, up 2.29% on the day. Laurus Labs Ltd is up 81.57% in last one year as compared to a 8.61% gain in NIFTY and a 3.08% gain in the Nifty Pharma index.