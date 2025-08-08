Uni Abex Alloy Products standalone net profit declines 23.42% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 10.91% to Rs 39.18 crore

Net profit of Uni Abex Alloy Products declined 23.42% to Rs 5.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 7.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 10.91% to Rs 39.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 43.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.39.1843.9817.3821.998.7410.907.499.755.567.26

