Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Euro plummets to one-month low, French political worries stay in place

Euro plummets to one-month low, French political worries stay in place

Image
Last Updated : Oct 08 2025 | 3:50 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Euro slumped today, adding to recent losses as France's political turmoil and fiscal woes raise concerns over eurozone stability. Overall economic cues also remained tepid for the single currency. Euro zone manufacturing activity eased back into contraction in September as new orders fell at their fastest rate in six months. The HCOB Eurozone Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI), compiled by S&P Global, fell to 49.8 in September from 50.7 in August - which was the first reading above the 50.0-point line denoting growth since mid-2022. EUR/USD pair has been falling after failing to break above 1.2000 mark and currently quotes at 1.1654, down 0.42% on the day and testing around one month low. On the NSE, the EUR/INR futures are down 0.44% at 103.37.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Solar Industries secures Rs 483-cr order from SECL for bulk explosives supply

Power and Instrumentation hits the roof after bagging Rs 68-cr order from AVVNL

Godrej Consumer Products anticipates mid-single digit revenue growth in Q2

Nucleus Software Exports appoints CFO

JSW Cement commissions cement grinding unit at Sambalpur, Odisha

First Published: Oct 08 2025 | 3:42 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story