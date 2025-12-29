Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India's forex reserves rise near record

Last Updated : Dec 29 2025 | 11:50 AM IST
India's forex reserves rose by USD 4.368 billion to USD 693.318 billion during the week ended December 19, the Reserve Bank said on Friday. Reserve have neared record high. The overall kitty had increased by USD 1.689 billion to USD 688.949 billion in the previous week. For the week ended December 19, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, increased by USD 1.641 billion to USD 559.428 billion. Value of the gold reserves increased by USD 2.623 billion to USD 110.365 billion during the week while Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) were up by USD 8 million to USD 18.744 billion.

First Published: Dec 29 2025 | 11:29 AM IST

