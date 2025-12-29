Siyaram Recycling Inds bags Rs 14-cr order from The Supreme Industries

Siyaram Recycling Industries has secured a significant order from The Supreme Industries, Jalgaon (F) - MDP, for the supply of 1/2" female insert (new modified) and female insert 1/2" CPVC/aqua topper.
The total order value is Rs 1,43,36,410. The order, awarded by a domestic entity, is on a fixed-cost basis and is scheduled to be executed within six months.
The company stated that neither its promoters nor promoter group or group companies have any interest in the entity awarding the contract. The transaction is not classified as a related-party transaction.
Siyaram Recycling Industries is primarily engaged in the recycling of brass scrap.
Supreme Industries is Indias leading plastics product manufacturer, offering a wide and comprehensive range of plastic products in India. The company operates in various product categories viz. plastic piping system, cross laminated films & products, protective packaging products, industrial moulded components, moulded furniture, storage & material handling products, performance packaging films and composite lpg cylinders.
Shares of Siyaram Recycling Industries rose 0.07% to Rs 54.20 while Supreme Industries added 0.20% to Rs 0.20% to Rs 3,278.80 on the BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content