Siyaram Recycling Inds bags Rs 14-cr order from The Supreme Industries

Siyaram Recycling Industries has secured a significant order from The Supreme Industries, Jalgaon (F) - MDP, for the supply of 1/2" female insert (new modified) and female insert 1/2" CPVC/aqua topper.

The total order value is Rs 1,43,36,410. The order, awarded by a domestic entity, is on a fixed-cost basis and is scheduled to be executed within six months.

The company stated that neither its promoters nor promoter group or group companies have any interest in the entity awarding the contract. The transaction is not classified as a related-party transaction.

Siyaram Recycling Industries is primarily engaged in the recycling of brass scrap.