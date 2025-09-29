Euro speculative net longs ease further

Large currency speculators in the Euro futures market continued to slip from a one and half month high, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of Euro futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net long position of 114345 contracts in the data reported through September 23, 2025. This was a weekly dip of 3414 net long contracts.

